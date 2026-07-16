/FIFA 2026 | Argentina wave 'Malvinas' banner and FIFA might reprimand them for it

Argentina are in the football world cup final again after a come-from-behind win, again. The defending champions beat 1966 winners England 2-1 on Wednesday (Jul 15) at Atlanta stadium in FIFA 2026. Their celebration after the win, however, might attract a FIFA penalty. The Argentine players, after beating England in a thrilling semis, waved a banner which read: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" tranlating to "The Falklands are Argentine," in reference to the 74-day war the two countries were involved in 1982 over the Islands near South American nation.

Why Argentina players waved Malvinas flag after beating England?

The two cuntries have a long and fierce football rivalry which started in 1962 and hit its peak in 1986. In 1982, Argentina and England were involved in a war over the control of Falknad Islands. Over 900+ died in the war as it remained under British control. Four years later, Argentina faced England in the World Cup match and Maradona scored the infamous 'Hand of God' as well as 'Goal of the Century' to fire Argentina to a win. The banner waved by Argentina players after Wednesday's win was in reference to the 1982 war but it might attract a FIFA penalty.

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Can FIFA penalise Argentina for Malvinas banner?

The apex body of sport doesn't take the political messgaing lightly. In 2014, it had punished Argentina in for the similar gesture when they had showed a banner after a friendly against Slovenia. This time, the banner can attract penalties as well.

Also Read - FIFA 2026 | Tensions near Falkland Islands after Argentina beat England in world cup semis

How did Argentina win against England?

The match was goalless in the first half before Aaron Gordon put England in 55th minute. The Three Lions looked set to win until 85th minute before Enzo Fernandez scored the equaliser then Lautaro Martinez scored in the injury time, thank to an assist by Lionel Messi and entered the final.

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