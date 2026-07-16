/FIFA 2026 | Bellingham loses cool, taps Argentine player on head after loss - WATCH

England, on Wednesday (Jul 15), lost their biggest match in FIFA World Cup history since winning the 1966 title. Facing Argentina at the Atlanta stadium in FIFA 2026 semis, England lost 1-0 lead, which thet held till 85th minute, as Argentina entered second consecutive final with a 2-1 win. England player Jude Bellingham, architect of his side's win in the last two knockout matches, lost his cool and tapped an Argentina player on the back of his head after the final whistle. This unsportsman like conduct from Bellingham led to a confrontation involving mutiple players but was brought under control before it could turn into something big.

Bellingham loses cool after England's loss vs Argentina

Once the final whistle blew, Bellingham was shattered as he stood at the pitch looking into oblivion. An Argentina player came to shake hands with Bellingham which the England player obliged with. The winning team players then made a huddle near Bellingham and the Englishman, ireked by something, tapped the back of Valentin Barco's head. The act led of him being confronted by Argentine players. Have a look at the video below:

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How Argentina changed script in semis?

Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute after the first half and first 10 minutes of the second half remained goalless. Argentina, being the defending champions they are, kept up the pressure and the pace to relentlessly attack the Three Lions' goalpost.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

The efforts paid dividends 30 minutes later of the Gordon goal and Enzo Fernandez scored the eqaliser in the 85th minute to being Argentina back in the game. Once the 90 minutes were over, the game saw a few minutes of injury time added and Lautaro Martinez scored a goal in second of those minutes, thanks to an assist by Lionel Messi, and took Argentina to 2-1 lead.

England were left dejected with the performance and they'd have to wait another four years before the fans can say 'it's coming home' once more.

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