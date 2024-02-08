Ind vs Eng: Michael Atherton reasons why Ben Stokes has struggled against in-form Jasprit Bumrah

Former England captain Michael Atherton opened up on Ben Stokes' struggles against Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing five Tests in India. After the first two Tests, Bumrah has already accounted for Stokes' wickets twice. He had never dismissed Stokes in six Tests prior to the series but got his number twice in the series so far. Atherton believes Stokes has not been able to pick up the pace of the ball against Bumrah.

Talking to Sky Cricket, Atherton pointed out, "Picking with the speed of the ball is tough with him, and I’ve noticed with Stokes, even Stokes actually is an excellent player of fast bowling. He’s hurried with Bumrah."

He added, "He struggles to pick up the pace, and a couple of times when he’s got him, it looks as though the ball has kept low, which has but it also almost beaten him for pace as well. I think that’s the issue with Bumrah."

Stokes has been among runs in the series but not been able to be at his dominant best. He has 134 runs in four outings, with a best of 70 in the Hyderabad Test. Meanwhile, Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the series with 15 scalps under his belt. He won the Player-of-the-Match award in India's series-levelling 106-run win in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.