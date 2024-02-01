IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Playing XI, weather, pitch report, live-streaming details | All you need to know

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India and England will clash in the second Test of the five-match series on February 2. The game is slated to take place in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh at 9:30 am IST.

India will be playing this match under pressure due to the lack of heavyweights from the team- KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, after they got injured in the last match. India also lost the last Test match against England in Hyderabad, which increases the pressure on the team to win the next Test against England.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar/Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, there will be hazy sunshine on Day 1 of the match with a 25 per cent probability of precipitation. Moreover, the weather will be favourable for most of the game.

The weather forecast says the chances of rain affecting the game are significantly low. The maximum temperature on the five days will range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

On the first three days, there will be a slight chance of rain, with predictions of about 25 per cent. There are no chances of thunderstorms playing a spoilsport during the five-day Test match. On the fourth and final day, the chances will reduce to less than five per cent. Thus, the India vs England 2nd Test will proceed without interruptions due to rain.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Pitch report

The match will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. It is a multi-purpose stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Historically, it is known for producing belters, where batsmen can play through the line on even-paced wickets. However, in recent times, spinners have made their mark.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Live-streaming details

India vs England 2nd Test match will be played on February 2.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: When the India vs England 2nd Test match will start?- Time

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 am IST.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Where the India vs England 2nd Test match will take place?- Venue

The India vs England 2nd Test match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: When and where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs England 2nd Test?

The India vs England 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test?

The India vs England 2nd Test will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Squad

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach

