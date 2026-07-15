/IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

After a convincing victory in the opening ODI against England, Shubman Gill’s India will aim to seal the three-match series with another win in the second game. The visitors already hold a 1-0 lead and now have the chance to wrap up the series after enduring a disappointing T20I campaign in England. India’s six-wicket triumph in Birmingham showcased plenty of positives, but it also highlighted a few issues the team will want to sort out before the final ODI.

One major concern is captain Shubman Gill’s fitness, as the opener retired hurt on 80 after appearing to struggle with pain and India will be hoping it was only cramp rather than a more serious problem.

The incident brought back memories of last year’s first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, where Gill suffered a similar issue that eventually led to hospitalisation and forced him to miss the rest of the series.

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With Gill playing a crucial role both as captain and as an opening batter, India will be keen to have him fully fit for the remainder of the series.

The team management will also be closely monitoring Rohit Sharma’s form. Although the veteran opener has not faced any fitness concerns, his returns with the bat remain under scrutiny.

Now, as the crucial ODI clash between India and England approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Match Details

When will the IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between India and England will be played on Thursday (16 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 5:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second ODI between India and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI?