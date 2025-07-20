‘I hold him in such regard,’ James Anderson on feeling ‘out of place’ sharing name with Sachin Tendulkar

The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, renamed ahead of the ongoing marquee five-match Test series between England and India (in England), sparked a social media debate over Anderson’s name being placed ahead of Sachin, with several former cricketers criticising this. Anderson, who leads the name of this new trophy (formerly known as the Pataudi trophy), feels ‘he is out of place’ sharing it with cricket’s greatest batter. Even though he enjoyed bowling and dismissing Sachin during their countless face-offs across formats back in the day, Anderson said that because he keeps Sachin in such high regard, associating himself with him on a trophy feels odd.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fourth Test of this Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester, Anderson said, "I feel completely out of place when I see myself alongside him with the trophy. As I said, I hold him in such high regard.”



Anderson, who turned 42 this year, announced his international retirement last year after his final Test against the West Indies at Lord’s, the venue where he made his Test debut in 2002. The swing master finished his glorious Test career with 704 wickets – the most by a pacer in the format and third-highest overall. Regarded as perhaps the greatest English bowler of all time, Anderson feels strange while receiving compliments.

Also read | Massive blow to WCL as leading sponsor disassociates after India-Pakistan match called off



“It is strange that when people talk about what I have achieved in cricket, like when I hear about it, as if someone's talking about someone else, if that makes sense,” explained Anderson in his interview. “Like I don't feel it is me who has achieved all this. It sounds really strange, but that is how my head works. I just can't quite believe the things that come with playing for such a long time.”

India in England



Team India trails 1-2 in this five-match series after losing the third Test at the Lord’s in London. England won the series opener at Headingley in Leeds but lost the next one at Edgbaston. The win at Lord’s keeps their nose ahead in this series as the action moves to Old Trafford, where the fourth match begins on coming Wednesday (Jul 23).

