Common sense, not Bazball, will help England triumph over India: Geoffrey Boycott

England has played some fantastic Test cricket since head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge, but have failed to guide the team in the two WTC Finals since, worrying fans and even analysts, including former England great Geoffrey Boycott. With England set to host India for five Tests starting June 20 in Leeds, Boycott feels the only way the hosts can prevail is by playing with common sense and not just super-attacking cricket, which the media calls Bazball.

Despite excelling against some teams in certain conditions, England failed to reach the summit clash of (three) WTC Finals, all held in England to date. Although the outspoken England great said that Stokes’ team should be embarrassed by that record, he suggested they deploy the traditional approach, which will help them stand tall in the end.

“England should beat India if they temper Bazball and use some common sense. At times, their cricket has been thrilling and super enjoyable, but also reckless batting has lost them Test matches,” Boycott wrote in The Telegraph.



“Their only thought should be winning because it is no use telling us how good you are when the last three World Test Championship finals have been played in our country, but England have not qualified for any of them. They should be embarrassed. Their aim should be to make the next WTC final,” he continued.

Winning is more important than entertaining



Considering how McCullum and Stokes have always advocated reviving this dying format (Test cricket) by making it entertaining for the fans, by going gaga over the over-attacking form of cricket, which Boycott calls ‘reckless’, he has urged the English Team to set their priorities and try and win and not just concentrate at entertaining fans.



He said that winning is paramount in this game, and even considering what all is at stake, and if fans are being entertained and Test cricket also seems to revive by that, it’s a bonus and shouldn’t be the other way around.



“The new cycle starts now, and somebody needs to get through to the England players that being a winner is better than being known as an entertainer. If you can win and entertain, that is a bonus. At the moment, England are like a one-trick pony. It’s Bazball or Bazball, and that is the way we play; take it or leave it. They don’t want to change or learn from their losses,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, England announced their playing XI for the series opener against India, retaining Ollie Pope at three and benching Jacob Bethell. Seam-bowling all-rounders Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are part of the pace attack.