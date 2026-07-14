/IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Axar Patel’s all-round show helps India secure 6-wicket win over England

Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a fluent half-century, while Axar Patel and Washington Sundar produced unbeaten fifties as India defeated England by six wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston on Tuesday (Jul 14). Chasing 259, India reached the target in 45.2 overs. Gill set the platform with an impressive 80 off 75 balls before retiring hurt due to cramps, while Axar (57 not out) and Sundar (52 not out) stitched together an unbeaten 102-run partnership to steer the visitors home.

Gill looked set for his 10th ODI century before calf cramps and a hamstring issue forced him off the field. The skipper struck 11 boundaries and a six, continuing his excellent record at Edgbaston after his memorable Test scores of 269 and 161 at the venue last year.

After early setbacks saw Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) dismissed with India at 48, Gill took control of the chase. He shared a 101-run stand for the third wicket with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 35 runs.

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Gill played a range of classy strokes, including cover drives and on-drives, while his pulled six off Josh Tongue stood out among the highlights. His retirement shifted momentum briefly in England’s favour.

Iyer was run out after a mix-up, while KL Rahul was later bowled by Tongue, leaving India at 160/4. However, Axar and Sundar remained composed under pressure, handling a fiery spell from Jofra Archer before taking control against the spinners to complete the chase without further damage.

Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran picked up a wicket each for England.

Earlier, Axar also starred with the ball, claiming four wickets as India bowled England out for 258 in 47.5 overs. Joe Root anchored the innings with an unbeaten 76, while Liam Dawson chipped in with 68, but the hosts failed to post a match-winning total.