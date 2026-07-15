Spain has done it -- they beat France 2-0 in the first semi-final to reach their second-ever World Cup final, and the first since winning their maiden crown in 2010. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro ensured a thrilling win for the Spanish side.

Spain will face the winner of the England-Argentina second semi-final in the summit clash in New Jersey.

Thanks for joining us for the live coverage of the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

See you tomorrow for the second game.