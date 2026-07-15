Spain has done it -- they beat France 2-0 in the first semi-final to reach their second-ever World Cup final, and the first since winning their maiden crown in 2010. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro ensured a thrilling win for the Spanish side.
Spain will face the winner of the England-Argentina second semi-final in the summit clash in New Jersey.
Thanks for joining us for the live coverage of the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
See you tomorrow for the second game.
Until then, thanks and good night!
Spain caused the biggest upset of the tournament by beating the title contenders, France, 2-0 in the first semi-final at the Dallas Stadium. Goals in each half and an exceptional performance overall kept Spain ahead. Spain will face the winner of the England-Argentina second semi-final in the summit clash.
We are inching closer to the end of the first semi-final between France and Spain, with the 2010 world champions leading the contenders 2-0. For France, their best playmaker, Michael Olise, has also been subbed off.
Fullback Pedro Porro scored another clinical goal at this World Cup, this time against France in the first semi-final in the 58th minute, helping Spain lead 2-0 inside 60 minutes.
Spain is playing like a team here at the Dallas Stadium and doesn't look like it's holding back. France, on the other hand, has failed to gain ball control, let alone create chances, with over 55 minutes in the first semi-final.
Spain completely dominated the first half, not only in possession but also in ball control, scoring from a penalty in the 22nd minute. They are ahead of the crowd favourite, France, 1-0 after the first 45 minutes.
In what would be a massive blow to France after conceding a penalty, its chief centre-back, William Saliba, is replaced after complaining of an injury.
Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal opens the scoring for Spain through a penalty in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne's foul on Lamine Yamal. Spain lead France at the Dallas Stadium.
France pace up the game with quick counters, but neither breached the other’s defence, with the scoreline reading 0-0 after 20 minutes.
Spain continue to play their kind of football in the early minutes of the first semi-final, with France getting odd chances into the opposition’s box.
Spain kept the ball for most of the first five minutes, with France also patiently waiting for their chance to build momentum.
The fight for the coveted World Cup trophy gets underway in Arlington as Spain and France kick off the first semi-final.
Barcelona midfielder Pedri was left on the bench by Spain in their quarter-final clash against Belgium and has once again missed out on a place in the starting XI for today’s semi-final.
France: Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappe (C)
Spain: Unai Simon (GK); Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (C), Fabian Ruiz; Alex Baena, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal
The FIFA World Cup 2026 SF match between Spain and France will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.
The winner of today's semi-final between France and Spain will advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between England and Argentina on Sunday (Monday IST).
Welcome to our live coverage of the first FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between France and Spain. The blockbuster clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am IST at Dallas Stadium.