IND vs BAN Tickets Online: How to book tickets for India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023; Check full details here

IND vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 19th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the IND vs BAN match on Thursday, October 19, at 02:00 pm IST.

Their last encounter was at the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage, where Bangladesh won by six runs. In a 2022 three-match ODI series, Bangladesh defeated India by 2-1.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released more tickets on Wednesday, October 18.

Here's how to book tickets for the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match.

How to book tickets for India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match?

On October 11, 2023, BCCI shared a post on Twitter, sharing the link for buying tickets to India's upcoming matches in Ahmedabad and Pune. The post said, "Grab your tickets for two highly anticipated upcoming India matches! Tickets for #TeamIndia #CWC23 league matches against Pakistan & Bangladesh in Ahmedabad & Pune respectively go LIVE today!"

To book the India vs Bangladesh match tickets, you can visit the following websites, which are ICC's official ticket booking partners.

What is the price for the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match?

According to ICC's official ticket booking partners, the ticket price for India vs Bangladesh starts at ₹1,200.

What is the maximum number of tickets I can buy for the India vs Bangladesh match?

According to Book My Show's website, one individual cannot purchase over four tickets for the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match.

How to book IND vs BAN tickets on BookMyShow?

BookMyShow has made ticket booking easy for the World Cup 2023, hosted by India. All you need to do is visit the website and select your city. Under Sports, you'll find several scheduled ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Then, choose the game you wish to watch and your favourite seat. Make the payment, and you're good to go.

Can I book IND vs BAN tickets online?

You can visit ICC's official broadcasting partner to book India vs Bangladesh match tickets. However, the latest update shows that all tickets for the India vs Bangladesh match are booked, and the match is already sold out.

(With inputs from agencies)