IND vs AUS, T20I series: Kuldeep Yadav released from India's squad. Deets inside

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 02, 2025, 21:25 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 21:25 IST
India's Kuldeep Yadav Photograph: (AFP)

Kuldeep will now take part in the second four-day game against South Africa A, starting from Nov 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. 

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from India’s T20I squad in Australia and sent to join the India A team for their second red-ball match against South Africa A, the BCCI announced on Sunday (Nov 2). In a statement, the board said that this decision was taken to give Kuldeep Yadav an important match practice in red-ball cricket before the two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on Nov 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru", said BCCI.

“The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa", the Board added.

Kuldeep will now take part in the second four-day game against South Africa A, starting from Nov 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

India squad for 4thand 5thT20I

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar

India A squad for 2ndfour-day game

Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav

