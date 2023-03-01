IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite list after getting rid of Travis Head in 3rd Test

Day 1 of the third and penultimate Test between India and Australia hasn't gone the home side's way. After opting to bat first, India only managed a paltry 109 in 33.2 overs and in reply saw Australia go to lunch at 70 for 1. However, Ravindra Jadeja and his ardent fans had something to cheer for as the all-rounder joined former Indian captain Kapil Dev in an elite list.

When Jadeja dismissed Australian opener Travis Head for 9, he became only the second Indian all-rounder, after Kapil, to complete a double of 5,000 runs and 500 international wickets. Playing in his 63rd Test, the 34-year-old achieved the historic feat in the ongoing series where he has been on a roll. So far, the left-hander has scored a vital 70 in the first Test and accounted for as many as 24 scalps -- including a 10-wicket haul in the second Test in New Delhi.

Talking about the third and penultimate Test's opening day, Rohit Sharma & Co. chose to bat first after winning the coin toss. Since then, nothing has gone India's way as they were dismissed for 109. The likes of Rohit, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, etc. fell flat and none of the Indian batters could stay in the middle for long.

In reply, the Steve Smith-led Australian line-up is off to a strong start after losing Head. Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschange, Smith and the likes will aim to go past India's score and compile a big lead for the visitors, who trail 0-2 in the four-match series.