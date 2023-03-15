IND vs AUS ODI Series: Can India break Wankhede Stadium jinx as Hardik Pandya's men try to draw first blood?

Team India is all set to start a new era as Hardik Pandya's men get ready to draw the first blood in the ODI series against Australia. The three-match ODI series that starts on Friday, March 17 will see them come back to the Wankhede Stadium as they try to end the winless run at the venue. The visitors will be eyeing revenge on the Indian side, having lost the Test series 1-2 while the hosts will look to start on a winning note.

India's winless run at Wankhede Stadium

Not since October 2011 have India won an ODI match at the coveted Wankhede Stadium as they have gone more than a decade without glory at the venue. The fixture against England on 23rd October saw MS Dhoni's men emerge victorious by six wickets as they got the better of Alastair Cook's men. The fixture was played just months after India had won the ODI World Cup at the same venue in April.

Currently, India have lost their last three ODI matches at the venue, losing to South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. The defeat against the Aussies in January 2020 was an excruciating one as they lost by 10 wickets. Despite scoring 255 in their innings, the Aussies' openers did not put a foot wrong in the chase and did not lose a wicket before clinching the win. David Warner (128) and Aaron Finch (110) stitched together a partnership of 258 runs to take their side home.

However, the Indian team won't have to look far behind for a win at the venue, as they won by two runs against Sri Lanka at the start of the year in the T20I format.

Altogether India have played 19 ODI matches at the Wankhede Stadium, where they have emerged victorious in 10. One of those wins includes the World Cup final win over Sri Lanka in 2011.

Injury worries for India

The Indian team will have to do without local boy and captain Rohit Sharma as he remains unavailable. On the flip side, Shreyas Iyer will also miss the ODI series with a back injury and is unlikely to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

