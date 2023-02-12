IND vs AUS: Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc to join Australian squad ahead of Delhi Test

Australia has added left-arm orthodox Matthew Kuhnemann to their squad ahead of the second Test against India in Delhi. Following an embarrassing defeat in the Border-Gavaskar series opener in Nagpur, Australia was forced to make a change to their 18-man squad as their leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson returned home for the birth of his first child while Kuhnemann was named in as his replacement. Kuhnemann, who is yet to make his Test debut, will join fellow left-armer Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon and first match hero Todd Murphy for the remaining three Tests, as per cricket.com.au.

"Matthew Kuhnemann is in the mix to play the second Test in Delhi after being called up to the tour by Australia with his Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson heading home for the birth of his first child," cricket.com.au reported on Sunday morning.

Australia have named a Queenslander to join them in India with Mitchell Swepson returning home for the birth of his first child says @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/FcMW2GdO8K — RSN927am (@RSN927) February 12, 2023 ×

Ahead of the first Test, both Swepson and Agar were ahead of Murphy in line to play as second fiddle to Lyon; however, it was only after looking at the Nagpur pitch – which was watered in patches, the Aussie management decided to play two off-spinners. The move didn’t reap rewards as while Murphy found purchase off the pitch and returned with figures of seven for 124, the experienced Nathan Lyon could only pick one wicket.

In absence of a left-arm or a leg-spinner – both of who are considered x-factors, at least in conditions that favour spin, Australia suffered big time and lost the match by an innings and 132 runs inside three days.

Whereas, for India, their spinners picked the bulk of wickets. While the returning Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets including a five-for in the first innings, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests during the second innings. Axar, who didn’t shine with the ball compensated with the bat as he scored an important 84 in India’s only innings, which helped them gain a lead of over 200.

On the other hand, injured pacer Mitchell Starc is also expected to join the Australian squad ahead of the second match, Cummins had said after Nagpur Test. Starc had injured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa and was ruled out since then.