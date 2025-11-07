/IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Australia match live streaming in India?

India will look to seal the five-match T20I series 3-1 when they will face Australia in the final match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (Nov 8). India is currently lead the series 2-1 after a strong 48-run win in the fourth T20I on the Gold Coast on Thursday. Australia will now try to make a comeback and level the series, while India will aim to finish on a high with a win in Brisbane. As the crucial clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.



India vs Australia, 5th T20I - Live streaming details

When and where is India vs Australia, 5th T20I?

The fifth game of the five-match T20I series between India and Australia is scheduled for Nov 8 (Saturday) at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match will start at 1:45 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Australia, 5th T20I?

India vs Australia 5th T20I live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream India vs Australia, 5th T20I?

The India vs Australia 5th T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Australia, 5th T20I - Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana