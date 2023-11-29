IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad can play all three formats for India - Ashish Nehra's big claim

Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his first-ever international ton during India's third T20I, of the five-match series, versus Australia in Guwahati. Suryakumar Yadav-led India were asked to bat first and the home side rode on Gaikwad's majestic 123 not out, off 57 balls, to post a challenging 222 for 3. However, the home side could not defend the score as Glenn Maxwell's 104 not out, off 48 balls, took his side to a memorable five-wicket win on the last ball to keep the series alive. India still lead 2-1 but missed out on taking an unassailable 3-0 lead despite Gaikwad's hundred.

After the match, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra heaped praise on Gaikwad and feels he will represent India in all three forms of the game. "Everybody knows what kind of a player he is (Ruturaj Gaikwad). When you talk about Yashasvi Jaiswal, his game is completely different compared to Ruturaj Gaikwad's. You need solidity in the T20 format as well and that's what Gaikwad brings to the table. There's no doubt that Ruturaj Gaikwad is a three-format player for India," Nehra said on Jio Cinema.

"The kind of elegance that Ruturaj Gaikwad shows is unbelievable, amazing and it was (century in 2nd T20I) a great, great, great knock," Nehra concluded. Gaikwad slammed his maiden ton in his 21st international match, however, it came at a losing cause as Indian bowlers could not defend the score due to the dew factor.

After riding on Gaikwad's 123*, India was in control with Australia in a spot of bother at 134 for 5 in 13.3 overs in pursuit of 223. However, Maxwell -- who conceded 30 runs in India's final over -- produced yet another masterclass as he stitched an unbroken 91-run sixth-wicket stand to take his side home. The right-hander slammed his second T20I ton, which was laced with 8 fours and an equal number of sixes at a strike rate of 216.67.