IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Steve Smith's Australia dismantle Team India for first home series defeat in four years

Rohit Sharma’s Team India suffered their first ODI series defeat in four years on home turf after Australia beat them by 21 runs in the deciding contest on Wednesday, March 22. Chasing 270 runs, India’s poor middle-order batting was once again the concern as Australia compiled a bizarre week for the Indian team. The 1-2 series defeat was India’s first since March 2019 on home turf with serious questions once again surrounding the team with the ODI World Cup all set to take center stage later this year.

India make good start

Having initially lead the series 1-0 after the Mumbai contest, the Indian Team needed a string show with the bat after they suffered a 10-wicket defeat in Vizag. Both skipper Rohit Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (37) gave a brilliant start to the innings as they put together an opening stand of 65 runs. However, both Rohit and Shubman departed in quick succession as India were left to rue despite a good start.

Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (32) then steadied the ship for India as they built a partnership of 69 runs for the third wicket. However, wickets then fell in tandem as Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a third consecutive golden duck while Axar Patel (2) returned after a bizarre mix-up while running. However, Adam Zampa’s four wickets and Ashton Agar’s brace were enough to break the back of the Indian team as they were bowled out for 248 and lost by 21 runs.

The series defeat was India’s first on home turf in ODIs since 2019, having lost 3-2 in 2019.

What happened in the Australian innings?

Tight bowling spells by Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India bundle out Australia for 269 in 49 overs in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

Mitchell Marsh scored the highest for Australia at 47 and made them from as many deliveries. Alex Carey played a knock of 38 runs. For India, Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets each while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets respectively. Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a flying start as their openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head made the Indian bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions.

