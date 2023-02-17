Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja fastest Indian to reach 250 wickets and 2,500 runs in Test cricket

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Friday, became the fastest Indian to have a double of 250 wickets and 2,500 runs in test cricket. Jadeja achieved the feat with the wicket of Usman Khawaja in the second Test between Australia and India, ongoing in Delhi. The 34-year-old is also only second to England great Sir Ian Botham, who achieved the feat in 55 tests while Jadeja did it in his 62nd test. The southpaw is fourth Indian overall to achieve the feat after former skipper Kapil Dev, ex-India coach Anil Kumble, and fellow spinner Ravi Ashwin. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted a congratulatory tweet for Jadeja on its official Twitter handle.

Milestone 🚨 - @imjadeja becomes the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs 🫡🫡#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/FjpuOuFbOK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023 ×

Jadeja reached to the milestone in 46th over of Australia 1st innings when Khawaja, batting nicely on 81, reverse swept Jadeja but only for KL Rahul to pluck a decently timed shot out of air with one hand. Khawaja was the fifth wicket to fall in Australia's innings for a team total of 168 runs.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in Delhi with Travis Head making a comeback in place of Matt Renshaw. The Aussies started off well with the first wicket partnership of 50 runs before fast bowler Mohammed Shami produced an edge off David Warner's bat which was caught by keeper KS Bharat. Marnus Labuschagne then batted freely and added 41 runs for the second wicket with Khawaja before Ravi Aswhin trapped him LBW. Two balls later, the off-spinner took the wicket of Steve Smith as well in the same over.

Travis Head also couldn't last long and was caught at the first slip off Shami. Peter Handscomb then joined forces with Khawaja and added 59 runs for the fifth wicket. Handscomb stood tall as the innings started to crumble around him with Carey back in the hut shortly after Khawaja. Skipper Pat Cummins though, played a good cameo of 33 runs and the duo took Australia past 200 runs.