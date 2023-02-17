2nd Test: R Ashwin joins Anil Kumble to become second Indian bowler with 100 wickets vs Australia

R Ashwin has dominated proceedings on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Friday (February 17). By claiming his third wicket of the innings, the wily off-spinner became only the second Indian bowler, after Anil Kumble, to claim 100, or more, wickets (including both home and away) versus the Baggy Greens in the purest format.

Most Test wickets for India vs an opposition

111 A Kumble vs Aus

100 R Ashwin vs Aus *

99 Kapil Dev vs Pak

95 BS Chandrasekhar vs Eng

95 Harbhajan vs Aus

Ashwin brought India back into the contest after Pat Cummins-led Australia got off to a good start (with a 50-run opening stand between David Warner-Usman Khawaja). Ashwin struck twice before lunch, removing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, and accounted for Alex Carey's wicket to claim his 100th scalp versus the Aussies. Kumble ended his illustrious career with 111 wickets, out of a total of 619, versus the Australians. Hence, Ashwin has a solid chance to surpass his tally in the ongoing four-match series.