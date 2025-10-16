Ravi Shastri breaks silence on Rohit, Kohli’s retirement rumours, says ‘nobody asked…’

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has put all speculations on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI retirements aside with his latest remarks on the pair’s One-Day cricket future. Rohit and Kohli returned to the 50-over team for the first time since helping India win the Champions Trophy crown in March this year, with rumours of both stepping aside from this format after the Australia series, simultaneously making headlines all over. Even though the current head coach Gautam Gambhir has cleared his stance on their availability for the next ODI World Cup, Shastri also spoke on the same lines.

Dismissing their retirement talks and how it unfolded (across the remaining two formats) over the past year, Shastri clarified that nobody asked either of them to step aside from the T20Is and Tests, and that it will be the same case for them in the ODIs. While praising both, Shastri also acknowledged that the two have plenty of cricket left in them, and that all depends on how hungry they are to keep going and push for their dreams.



“(Virat Kohli is) a master chaser, and Rohit is explosive at the top. They feel they've got enough cricket in them,” Shastri said, speaking to Fox Cricket. “It depends on how hungry you are, how fit you are, and whether that passion for the game is still there. With their experience, it'll come in very handy.”

Shastri’s suggestion



Having called out great games and careers over his decorated commentary stints all these years, Shastri perhaps has a better idea of how such talks end up and what all follows. Suggesting the pair and even the fans on the next line of action, Ravi said everyone must take one game at a time, and that there’s still a long way to go.



“I would say take it one series at a time. It's still a long way to go,” he said.



On their future and previous retirement calls, Shastri noted, "Virat retired from Test Cricket, as did Rohit. They were not asked to retire. They went on their own. I would think it's similar. If they're not enjoying it, if the form is not good, you never know. They might pull the plug themselves.



