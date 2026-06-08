/IND vs AFG: India crush Afghanistan in just three days to record their biggest Test victory

India registered a commanding victory over Afghanistan, winning by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Monday (Jun 8). The triumph marked India's biggest innings victory in Test cricket, surpassing their previous record of an innings and 272 runs against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018.

Resuming on Day 3, Afghanistan were dismissed for 152 before lunch in response to India’s first-innings declaration of 564/8. Holding a massive lead of 412 runs, India opted to enforce the follow-on.

Afghanistan’s second innings began positively, with openers Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik putting together a 42-run partnership, however, the visitors’ momentum quickly faded after Mohammed Siraj removed Malik, triggering a collapse.

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Washington Sundar star with the ball, claiming 4/36, while Kuldeep Yadav contributed 3/30 as India bundled Afghanistan out for 112 in 35.5 overs.

Earlier, India’s first innings was built around centuries from captain Shubman Gill (126) and KL Rahul (100), while Sai Sudharsan (81), Rishabh Pant (81) and Washington Sundar (52*) added valuable contributions. Debutant Manav Suthar added 28.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Saleem Safi claimed a six-wicket haul, while Ziaur Rahman Sharifi and Hashmatullah Shahidi took one wicket each.

The focus now shifts to ODIs, with the three-match series beginning on Saturday (Jun 13) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

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