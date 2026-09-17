/IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: India complete 3-0 sweep as Abhishek smashes record 30-ball century

India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan after securing a convincing 127-run win in the third and final match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (Sep 17). Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking century set up the victory, while Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Kumar Reddy took three wickets each as Afghanistan were bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs.

Batting first, India posted 221 for seven. Abhishek started aggressively, smashing 16 runs off Azmatullah Omarzai before taking 22 off Fazalhaq Farooqi in the next over. He reached his fifty from just 16 balls as India raced to 85 without loss in the powerplay.

Continuing his explosive knock, Abhishek smashed a 30-ball century to become the fastest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball record. Rashid Khan eventually ended his innings at 108 off 34 balls, with the knock featuring nine fours and 11 sixes.

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Sanju Samson also played a key role, scoring 50 off 35 balls and reaching 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Shreyas Iyer added 29, while Shivam Dube scored 14 as India crossed 200 before finishing on 221 for seven.

Afghanistan began the chase aggressively but quickly lost momentum as wickets fell. Axar Patel removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal, while Jasprit Bumrah and Yash Thakur also chipped in with wickets.

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Bishnoi and Reddy then cleaned up the lower order. Reddy claimed three wickets in one over, while Bishnoi removed Rashid Khan and Abdullah Ahmadzai to bowl Afghanistan out for 94.