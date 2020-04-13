'If the IPL doesn't happen this year...' - Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman opine on MS Dhoni's future

With the future of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 hanging in balance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been plenty of talks surrounding MS Dhoni’s future in the world of cricket. Dhoni, who last played for India in the ICC World Cup 2019, was supposed to make his comeback in IPL 2020 but the pandemic has not only disrupted his future but also left the entire sporting calendar shattered.

Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman have opined on the future of MS Dhoni. While Gambhir said if IPL 2020 is cancelled this year then it will be difficult for Dhoni to make a comeback to the Indian team, Laxman said that the new selection committee needs to discuss and understand the situation after having a conversation with Dhoni but added that the former Indian skipper will go on to play at least two-three seasons in the IPL.

"If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he (Dhoni) be selected since he's not been playing for the last one or one and a half year," Gambhir said on host broadcasters’ show ‘Cricket Connected’ while backing KL Rahul to replace Dhoni in the shortest format of the game.

"Obviously his (Rahul's) keeping is not as good as Dhoni's, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul's a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4. If the IPL does not happen, then Dhoni's chances for a comeback look dim. Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team," added Gambhir.

Whereas, Laxman feels Dhoni can continue playing in the IPL for two-three years more and then take a call on his future. The former elegant batter added that Dhoni will be very clear about his future but further said that the new selection committee will have to sit down with Dhoni and understand his point of view before taking any call.

"Not only this IPL, he (Dhoni) will probably play in the next couple of IPLs, and then we will take a call about his future as a cricketer," Laxman said on the same show. Dhoni will be very clear, as far as his plans are concerned, I'm sure he must have communicated that with (captain) Virat Kohli, (coach) Ravi Shastri immediately after the 2019 World Cup in England," said Laxman.

"The new selection committee will have to sit down with MS Dhoni and understand his future, as far as Indian cricket is concerned. But MS Dhoni will continue to play for CSK and do well for CSK," said Laxman, who amassed 8,781 Test runs.

