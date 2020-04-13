MS Dhoni should have retired after World Cup, seems stuck now: Shoaib Akhtar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future, in the world of cricket, has been a major topic of discussion among the former cricketers and ardent lovers of the game since the former Indian skipper played in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 before going into a self-imposed sabbatical. While Dhoni was supposed to make his comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered every plan.

Dhoni’s comeback in international cricket would have depended on his performances in IPL 2020 but given the current postponement of the event and situation surrounding the coronavirus, his future has been left hanging in balance. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that Dhoni shouldn’t have dragged his career and the best time to hang his boots would have been after the conclusion of World Cup.

Akhtar said Dhoni could have continued in the shortest format of the game but retired from ODI cricket after the ICC World Cup 2011 as he wasn’t at his best after that while adding, Dhoni seems stuck, at the moment.

"Dhoni should have retired after the World Cup"

"This guy has served to the best of his ability. He should leave cricket with dignity. I don't know why he dragged it for so long. He should have retired after the World Cup," Akhtar told PTI from Islamabad.

"If I would have been in his place, I would have hung up my boots. I could have played shorter formats for three-four years but I left (after the 2011 WC) as I wasn't into the game 100 per cent. So why drag?" he asked.

Akhtar further said Dhoni deserves to go with a lot of respect and dignity as he asked the Indian cricket board and fans to give him a nice send-off as he has helped India lift the World Cup.

"As a country, you should let him go with a lot of respect and dignity. Give him a nice send-off. He has won you the World Cup and done wonders for India. He is a wonderful human being at the same time. But right now, he seems to be stuck," he said.

Akhtar opined that Dhoni could have retired after the semi-final against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 after failing to finish the game and a farewell series after the quadrennial event could have been a fitting farewell for someone of his stature.

"When he could not finish the game in the semifinal (against New Zealand). I felt he should have retired but he can only answer why he didn't," he said.

"He should have played a farewell series after the World Cup may be and then said goodbye in a manner befitting his great stature," the Rawalpindi Express added.