'If possible, change it': Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urges UEFA to review VAR

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left fuming after his team had a goal controversially ruled out for offside on Thursday. He has said that UEFA must review their decision to only introduce the VAR system at the knockout stage of the Europa League.

Arsenal conceded in the 22nd minute in London before fighting back to beat Norway's Molde 4-1 in Group B of Europe's second-tier club competition. But during the clash, Eddie Nketiah's goal was ruled out and Arteta was frustrated as TV replays showed that he was onside.

"I don't think it makes any sense ... when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it," Arteta told reporters.

"We were complaining with the referee because we were told it was clearly onside, and obviously it's a situation that can change the game. So it's something they (UEFA) have to look at and, if possible, change it."

The Gunners will face Aston Villa in Premier League on Sunday.

