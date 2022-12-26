If people are comparing me with MS Dhoni, I’ve got something in me, says Team India opener Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan created history by becoming the fourth Indian to enter the 200-run club in ODIs during the India-Bangladesh series in the latter's own backyard. Kishan opened the innings in the third ODI, on December 10 in Chattogram, with Shikhar Dhawan, in regular captain Rohit Sharma's injury, and made the most of his chances by slamming a mammoth 131-ball 210; the fastest and youngest to score a 200 in the format.

After the knock, the 24-year-old Kishan is expected to don the blues for a long time and has a strong chance to stake his claim in India's white-ball sides following his marathon inning versus the Bangla Tigers. Coming from Jharkhand, he is reckoned as the next-big-thing for India after MS Dhoni. Dhoni, who put Jharkhand on the map, had a stellar career for Team India -- with 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and leading India to three ICC titles -- has been Kishan's idol and the youngster reacted to him being compared with MSD.

Speaking to OneCricket, as quoted by News 18, Kishan said, "I love Gilchrist’s batting and wicketkeeping but about Dhoni Bhai; I’ve seen him on and off the field. The way he keeps his calmness intact and meets everyone. So, these things also matter in life, like how you function and get to know such a big player who functions in what way. So, I think, he has helped me a lot to understand those things."

Kishan added, "I take it [comparison with Dhoni] in a very positive way. I think, ‘Ok. If people are comparing me with MS, that means I’ve got something in me that’s why they want me to see at his place.’ So, I feel, If I can do 70 percent of what he has done for the country, I’ll be happy. Because he has done enough. He made us win ODI & T20 World Cups and the Champions Trophy. There are so many things and even I want to be in that situation where I can make my team win."