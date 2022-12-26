He can play all three formats: Md Kaif lavishes huge praise on Shreyas Iyer after Bangladesh Tests

Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) and R Ashwin (unbeaten 42) helped India win the second and final Test versus Bangladesh on December 25 (Sunday). Resuming Day 4 of the series finale, India were in need of 100 more runs, being 45 for 4, on a tough batting surface. At one stage, India were 74 for 7 before Ashwin-Iyer stitched a valuable eighth-wicket stand and took the visitors past the finish line in Dhaka.

After the end of the series, Iyer signed off 2022 on a high. He has been on a roll in every format and ended with 422, 724 and 463 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively. He averaged 55.69 in ODIs, 60.28 in Tests and ended with a strike rate of 141.16 in the shortest format. He looked most comfortable while batting on Day 4 versus the Bangladeshi spinners and smacked a few boundaries to bring down the equation before Ashwin took charge and led India home in the Dhaka run-chase.

Now, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has lavished huge praise on Iyer, calling him an all-format player. Kaif feels he is a complete batter and is even improving himself in tackling the short balls. "He is not scoring hundreds but scoring continuously in every match. If I was the coach, I will say that I can bet on him for at least 60 runs. He didn't look troubled at all, even if you talk about the ODIs," Kaif told Sony Sports.

"He can play all three formats. He has confirmed his spot in ODIs and Tests. You will play T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand before the Test matches, so you should try him out. He is a player who hits sixes and also knows how to defend," Kaif opined.

Kaif, the 2002 Natwest Trophy hero, further asserted, "He is a proper batter, it is not that he has any weakness. Yes, people talk about the short ball but he will get better while playing."He didn't score too many runs in this knock but the time at which he came to bat, when the bowlers were dominating, the ball was turning, he removed the pitch from his mind and just watched the ball."

"It is very difficult to play for India. There is a lot of pressure because four players are waiting behind whoever is playing. If Shreyas Iyer gets out, someone or the other is waiting. He is scoring continuously, which shows he is extremely fit mentally," he added.