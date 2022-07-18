If I get 20 minutes with Virat, I might be able to help him, says Sunil Gavaskar amid Kohli's poor form

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has offered to help Indian superstar Virat Kohli recover from his poor form amid his ongoing lean patch in international cricket. Kohli has struggled with the willow for Team India across all formats and has been far from consistent. His last century in international cricket came way back in November 2019 and the batting maestro has since failed to reach the triple-figure mark.

After a shambolic campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 22, Kohli made his comeback for India in the team's recently-concluded tour of England. While he was expected to spark a turnaround, his woeful form continued in both Tests and limited-overs formats.

Kohli managed to score only 75 runs in six innings for India against England in what was a disastrous tour for the senior India batter. Several former cricketers and experts also raised questions over Kohli's spot in India's T20I squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year.

Amid his ongoing lean patch, Gavaskar wants to come to Kohli's rescue by offering him some crucial advice which he believes can help the senior India batter. Gavaskar, who himself faced troubles against the moving ball during his playing days as an opening batter, said he can tell Kohli changes which he can bring in his game to counter the issue and spark a turnaround.

"If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

"Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. If I get 20 minutes with him, I might be able to tell him," he added.

While Gavaskar insisted Kohli has been facing trouble in playing deliveries bowled to the off-stump line, he explained how his bad form has resulted in the senior Indian batter playing some poor shots which have cost him his wicket.

"It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won't. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour," Gavaskar explained.