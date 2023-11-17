ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony Date, Venue, Live Streaming, performance, full list of events, show timing

ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony: The culmination of the month-long 2023 World Cup is approaching, with the final scheduled for November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday, India secured their spot in the summit clash by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal in Mumbai.

Where and when is the closing ceremony of the World Cup scheduled to take place? Date

Confirmed on Wednesday, there will be an official closing ceremony for the tournament before the final on Sunday November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

World cup 2023 closing Ceremony - Time

1. Pre-Match – Air Show - 12:30 PM

2. Mid-Innings – Parade of Champions & Musical Performance - approximately at 5:30pm

3. Second Innings’ Drinks Break – Light & Laser Show - approximately at 8:30pm

Where to watch Live Streaming for ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony? Live Streaming

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match ICC World cup 2023 Closing ceremony here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

South Africa- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

When is the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony?

The ICC World Cup final closing ceremony is on Sunday (Nov 19) before the India vs Australia World Cup final match.

What time will the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony start?

The ICC World Cup final closing ceremony will commence at 12:30 pm IST on Sunday (Nov 19).

Where will the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony take place?

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony in India. It will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the ICC World Cup final closing ceremony LIVE in India at 12:30 pm IST on Sunday (Nov 19).

ICC World cup 2023 Prize Money

The tournament has a US$10 million pot. The winner of the tournament will take home US$4 million, with the runners-up winning US$2 million.

What will be the top performances at the World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony?

Star Sports, the World Cup's official broadcaster, shared this information on X (formerly Twitter). The Indian Air Force is scheduled to conduct an airshow in Ahmedabad prior to the match.

In a promotional video, Star Sports announced that the pop singer Dua Lipa is set to take the stage just before the start of the final. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend the final in Ahmedabad, and several film stars are also expected to be present for the occasion.

Although this World Cup did not commence with an opening ceremony, a special program featuring singers Arijit Singh, Sukhvinder Singh, and Shankar Mahadevan was organized ahead of the India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14 and Several filmstars were also seen to gracing the occasion.

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: India vs Australia probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia (AUS) David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.