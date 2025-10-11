/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone shine as England beat Sri Lanka by 89 runs

England strengthened their place at the top of the points table with a 89-run win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Saturday (Oct 11) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Batting first, England set a target of 254 runs. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (117) led from the front with a record fifth Women's World Cup century and guided her team to a competitive total. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 164. Hasini Perera (35) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) were the top run- scorers for the hosts. For England, Sophie Ecclestone (4/17) shone with the ball, taking four key wickets, while Charlotte Dean (2/47) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/25) also took two wickets each.

With this defeat, Sri Lanka slipped to seventh place in the standings, while England secured the top spot with their third straight win in the tournament.

What happened in the match?

After losing the toss, England Women were asked to bat first. Their innings started very poorly as batters struggled to find momentum throughout their innings. However, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (117) played a brilliant knock, hitting her fifth century in the Women’s World Cup and helped his team to reach a fighting total of 253 runs.

Opener Tammy Beaumont made 32 before being dismissed by Sugandika Kumari, while Heather Knight added 29 but was caught by Dewmi Vihanga. Later, skipper Sciver-Brunt steadied the innings with her outstanding hundred. For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera was the pick of the bowlers with three important wickets for 33 runs. Udeshika Prabodhani (2/55) and Sugandika Kumari (2/66) also took two wickets each.

Chasing 254, Sri Lanka women were bundled out for 164 runs, as none of their batters managed to score runs, apart from Hasini Perera (35) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33). For England, Sophie Ecclestone shone with the ball, taking four important wickets for just 17 runs. Charlotte Dean (2/47) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/25) also made key contributions. England will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches.