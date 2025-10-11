Google Preferred
  • /IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 17:22 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 17:26 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W, WWC 25: When and where to watch live in India Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

India will look to bounce back after a close three-wicket loss to South Africa, their first defeat of the tournament.

India Women will face Australia Women in match 13 of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (Oct 12). India will look to bounce back after a close three-wicket loss to South Africa, their first defeat of the tournament. Despite that, the Women in Blue are still in a good position, sitting third on the points table with two wins from three matches. On the other hand, Australia are at the top of the table and remain unbeaten so far.

As the high-voltage clash between India Women and Australia Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

Match Details

  • Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025
  • Match: IND Women vs AUS Women
  • Date: 12 Oct, 2025
  • Venue: ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  • Time (IST): 3:00 PM (IST)

IND Women vs AUS Women live streaming: How to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match online and on TV

As India Women and Australia Women get ready to face off at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.

Where to watch the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs AUS Women weather forecast: Will rain affect the World Cup clash?

The weather in Visakhapatnam is expected to be slightly humid and cloudy during the match, with a low chance of rain, around 5%.

When and where will the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 12 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The toss for the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

