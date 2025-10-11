/IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India will look to bounce back after a close three-wicket loss to South Africa, their first defeat of the tournament.
India Women will face Australia Women in match 13 of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (Oct 12). India will look to bounce back after a close three-wicket loss to South Africa, their first defeat of the tournament. Despite that, the Women in Blue are still in a good position, sitting third on the points table with two wins from three matches. On the other hand, Australia are at the top of the table and remain unbeaten so far.
As the high-voltage clash between India Women and Australia Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.
The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
The weather in Visakhapatnam is expected to be slightly humid and cloudy during the match, with a low chance of rain, around 5%.
The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 12 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The toss for the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.