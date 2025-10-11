/IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India Women will face Australia Women in match 13 of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (Oct 12). India will look to bounce back after a close three-wicket loss to South Africa, their first defeat of the tournament. Despite that, the Women in Blue are still in a good position, sitting third on the points table with two wins from three matches. On the other hand, Australia are at the top of the table and remain unbeaten so far.

As the high-voltage clash between India Women and Australia Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025

IND Women vs AUS Women live streaming: How to watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match online and on TV

As India Women and Australia Women get ready to face off at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.

Where to watch the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs AUS Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs AUS Women weather forecast: Will rain affect the World Cup clash?

The weather in Visakhapatnam is expected to be slightly humid and cloudy during the match, with a low chance of rain, around 5%.

