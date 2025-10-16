/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Healy, Litchfield power Australia to 10-wicket win over Bangladesh

Australia continued their unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 with a dominant 10-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday (Oct 16) in Visakhapatnam. Skipper Healy’s outstanding century (113*) and Litchfield’s solid knock of 84 not out helped Australia to successfully chase down the 199-run target. The pitch offered little help for bowlers, but the Bangladeshi bowlers failed to utilize it and could not provide even a single breakthrough.Both openers together put up an unbeaten 202-run partnership that sealed the victory comfortably for their team.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. They posted a total of 198 runs. Shorna Akter top-scored with 66, while Rubya Akhter added 44 runs. Other contributions came from Sharmin Akhter (19) and captain Nigar Sultana (12). For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner (2/48), Annabel Sutherland (2/41), Alana King (2/18), and Georgia Wareham (2/22) each took two wickets. Megan Schutt also picked up one wicket, removing key batter Fargana Hoque for just 4 runs.

For her solid performance with the bat, Australian captain Alyssa Healy was named Player of the Match, scoring 113 runs and guiding her team to a comfortable win.

With this defeat, Bangladesh slipped to sixth place in the points table, while Australia remained unbeaten at the top spot with their fourth win in the tournament. Australia will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches. While, Bangladesh will now need to improve in both batting and bowling to stay in contention in the tournament.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025