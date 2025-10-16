Google Preferred
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Healy, Litchfield power Australia to 10-wicket win over Bangladesh

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 20:39 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 20:54 IST
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Healy, Litchfield power Australia to 10-wicket win over Bangladesh

Healy, Litchfield power Australia to 10-wicket win over Bangladesh Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

With this defeat, Bangladesh slipped to sixth place in the points table, while Australia remained unbeaten at the top spot with their fourth win in the tournament.

Australia continued their unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 with a dominant 10-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday (Oct 16) in Visakhapatnam. Skipper Healy’s outstanding century (113*) and Litchfield’s solid knock of 84 not out helped Australia to successfully chase down the 199-run target. The pitch offered little help for bowlers, but the Bangladeshi bowlers failed to utilize it and could not provide even a single breakthrough.Both openers together put up an unbeaten 202-run partnership that sealed the victory comfortably for their team.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. They posted a total of 198 runs. Shorna Akter top-scored with 66, while Rubya Akhter added 44 runs. Other contributions came from Sharmin Akhter (19) and captain Nigar Sultana (12). For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner (2/48), Annabel Sutherland (2/41), Alana King (2/18), and Georgia Wareham (2/22) each took two wickets. Megan Schutt also picked up one wicket, removing key batter Fargana Hoque for just 4 runs.

For her solid performance with the bat, Australian captain Alyssa Healy was named Player of the Match, scoring 113 runs and guiding her team to a comfortable win.

With this defeat, Bangladesh slipped to sixth place in the points table, while Australia remained unbeaten at the top spot with their fourth win in the tournament. Australia will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches. While, Bangladesh will now need to improve in both batting and bowling to stay in contention in the tournament.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

TeamMWLNRNRRPoints
Australia Women54011.8189
England Women43011.8647
South Africa Women4310- 0.6186
India Women42200.6824
New Zealand Women4121-0.2453
Bangladesh Women5140-0.6762
Sri Lanka Women4022-1.5262
Pakistan Women4031-1.8871

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs.

