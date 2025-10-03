Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 03, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 18:12 IST
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: England hammer South Africa by 10 wickets

England beat South Africa to start on winning note Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

The next match of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, will be played between Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women on Oct 4, 2025 at 3:00 IST. 

England Women started their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign with a confident 10-wicket victory over South Africa Women at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday (Oct 3). Chasing a modest target of 70, openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones displayed calmness and skills and helped their team to win the match without losing any wicket. Earlier, Linsey Smith took three wickets as England bundled out South Africa for just 69 in a high-profile clash. Only wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta (22) managed to reach double digits for South Africa, as the rest of the line-up crumbled.

More to Follow…

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...

