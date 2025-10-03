/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: England hammer South Africa by 10 wickets

England Women started their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign with a confident 10-wicket victory over South Africa Women at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday (Oct 3). Chasing a modest target of 70, openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones displayed calmness and skills and helped their team to win the match without losing any wicket. Earlier, Linsey Smith took three wickets as England bundled out South Africa for just 69 in a high-profile clash. Only wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta (22) managed to reach double digits for South Africa, as the rest of the line-up crumbled.