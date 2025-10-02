LOGIN
From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, 5 bowlers with most wickets in ICC World Test Championship (2025-27)

Oct 02, 2025

From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in ICC World Test Championship (2025-2027). This list also includes Shamar Joseph, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes

Mohammed Siraj (India) - 27 wickets
Mohammed Siraj (India) - 27 wickets

The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, is the highest wicket-taker in ICC World Test Championship (2025-27) cycle. So far, he took 27 wickets in six Test matches at a bowling average of 29.11. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls.

Shamar Joseph (West Indies) - 22 wickets
Shamar Joseph (West Indies) - 22 wickets

Shamar Joseph, known for his pace bowling, features second on this list. In WTC (2025-27), Joseph has taken 22 wickets in three Test matches at a bowling average of 14.95. Recently, he was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against India due to injury.

Josh Tongue (England) - 19 wickets
Josh Tongue (England) - 19 wickets

England's fast bowler Josh Tongue features next on this list. In three Test matches, Tongue picked up 19 wickets at a bowling average of 29.05. His tally also includes a single five-wicket haul.

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 17 wickets
Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 17 wickets

World no. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes next on this list. In four Test matches, Bumrah took 17 wickets at a bowling average of 23.88. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

Ben Stokes (England) - 17 wickets
Ben Stokes (England) - 17 wickets

England Test captain Ben Stokes features fifth on the list. He took 17 wickets in four Tests at a bowling average of 25.23. His tally also includes one five-wicket haul.

