/From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, 5 bowlers with most wickets in ICC World Test Championship (2025-27)

From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in ICC World Test Championship (2025-2027). This list also includes Shamar Joseph, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes
The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, is the highest wicket-taker in ICC World Test Championship (2025-27) cycle. So far, he took 27 wickets in six Test matches at a bowling average of 29.11. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls.
Shamar Joseph, known for his pace bowling, features second on this list. In WTC (2025-27), Joseph has taken 22 wickets in three Test matches at a bowling average of 14.95. Recently, he was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against India due to injury.
England's fast bowler Josh Tongue features next on this list. In three Test matches, Tongue picked up 19 wickets at a bowling average of 29.05. His tally also includes a single five-wicket haul.
World no. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes next on this list. In four Test matches, Bumrah took 17 wickets at a bowling average of 23.88. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.
England Test captain Ben Stokes features fifth on the list. He took 17 wickets in four Tests at a bowling average of 25.23. His tally also includes one five-wicket haul.