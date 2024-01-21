ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check full schedule, date, time, venues, groups, fixtures & dates of India's matches

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: The highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on June 1. International Cricket Council has released the schedule for the 29-day marquee event. The United States and West Indies will co-host the ICC World Cup 2024. The participation by 20 cricket-playing nations is a historic milestone for the tournament. Moreover, Uganda will debut in the T20 World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will commence on June 1. It will feature 55 matches spread across nine venues, six in the West Indies and three in the USA. West Indies will host the Super Eight and knockout stage matches. The opening match will be between the USA and Canada at the Grands Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Dates Matches Groups Venues June 1 USA vs Canada Group A Dallas June 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Group C Guyana June 2 Namibia vs Oman Group B Barbados June 3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Group D New York June 3 Afghanistan vs Uganda Group C Guyana June 4 England vs Scotland Group B Barbados June 4 Netherlands vs Nepal Group D Dallas June 5 India vs Ireland Group A New York June 5 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Group C Guyana June 5 Australia vs Oman Group B Barbados June 6 USA vs Pakistan Group A Dallas June 6 Namibia vs Scotland Group B Barbados June 7 Canada vs Ireland Group A New York June 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group C Guyana June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group D Dallas June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa Group D New York June 8 Australia vs England Group B Barbados June 8 West Indies vs Uganda Group C Guyana June 9 India vs Pakistan Group A New York June 9 Oman vs Scotland Group B Antigua and Barbuda June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh Group D New York June 11 Pakistan vs Canada Group A New York June 11 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Group D Lauderhill June 11 Australia vs Namibia Group B Antigua and Barbuda June 12 z Group A New York June 12 West Indies vs New Zealand Group C Trinidad and Tobago June 13 England vs Oman Group B Antigua and Barbuda June 13 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 13 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Group C Trinidad and Tobago June 14 USA vs Ireland Group A Lauderhill June 14 South Africa vs Nepal Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 14 New Zealand vs Uganda Group C Trinidad and Tobago June 15 India vs Canada Group A Lauderhill June 15 Namibia vs England Group B Antigua and Barbuda June 15 Australia vs Scotland Group B Saint Lucia June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland Group A Lauderhill June 16 Bangladesh vs Nepal Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 16 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group D Saint Lucia June 17 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Group C Trinidad and Tobago June 17 West Indies vs Afghanistan Group C Saint Lucia June 19 A2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda June 19 B1 vs C2 Group 2 Saint Lucia June 20 C1 vs A1 Group 1 Barbados June 20 B2 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda June 21 B1 vs D1 Group 2 Saint Lucia June 21 A2 vs C2 Group 2 Barbados June 22 A1 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda June 22 C1 vs B2 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 23 A2 vs B1 Group 2 Barbados June 23 C2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda June 24 B2 vs A1 Group 1 Saint Lucia June 24 C1 vs D1 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 26 TBD Semi-final 1 Guyana June 27 TBD Semi-final 2 Trinidad and Tobago June 29 TBD Final Barbados

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

ICC has divided the 20 teams participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 into four groups.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal

Apart from Uganda, the USA and Canada will make their maiden T20 World Cup appearances.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Venues

Ten out of 20 teams participating in the ICC Men's World Cup 2024 will play their first matches in the USA. Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York will host those 16 scheduled matches. The Caribbean will host the rest 41, including the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the final in Barbados. Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the finals on June 29.

India's Matches In ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host the iconic India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 9. India and Pakistan are in Group A with Ireland, Canada and the USA for the tournament.

Here's a list of India's matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

June 5, India vs Ireland, Group A, New York

June 9, India vs Pakistan, Group A, New York

June 12, USA vs India, Group A, New York

June 15, India vs Canada, Group A, Lauderhill