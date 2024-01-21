LIVE TV
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check full schedule, date, time, venues, groups, fixtures & dates of India's matches

New York, United StatesEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Jan 21, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
main img
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host the iconic India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 9. Photograph:(Getty)
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will commence on June 1. It will feature 55 matches spread across nine venues, six in the West Indies and three in the USA. West Indies will host the Super Eight and knockout stage matches.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: The highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on June 1. International Cricket Council has released the schedule for the 29-day marquee event. The United States and West Indies will co-host the ICC World Cup 2024. The participation by 20 cricket-playing nations is a historic milestone for the tournament. Moreover, Uganda will debut in the T20 World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will commence on June 1. It will feature 55 matches spread across nine venues, six in the West Indies and three in the USA. West Indies will host the Super Eight and knockout stage matches. The opening match will be between the USA and Canada at the Grands Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Dates Matches Groups Venues
June 1 USA vs Canada Group A Dallas
June 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Group C Guyana
June 2 Namibia vs Oman Group B Barbados
June 3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa Group D New York
June 3 Afghanistan vs Uganda Group C Guyana
June 4 England vs Scotland Group B Barbados
June 4 Netherlands vs Nepal Group D Dallas
June 5 India vs Ireland Group A New York
June 5 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Group C Guyana
June 5 Australia vs Oman Group B Barbados
June 6 USA vs Pakistan Group A Dallas
June 6 Namibia vs Scotland Group B Barbados
June 7 Canada vs Ireland Group A New York
June 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group C Guyana
June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group D Dallas
June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa Group D New York
June 8 Australia vs England Group B Barbados
June 8 West Indies vs Uganda Group C Guyana
June 9 India vs Pakistan Group A New York
June 9 Oman vs Scotland Group B Antigua and Barbuda
June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh Group D New York
June 11 Pakistan vs Canada Group A New York
June 11 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Group D Lauderhill
June 11 Australia vs Namibia Group B Antigua and Barbuda
June 12 z Group A New York
June 12 West Indies vs New Zealand Group C Trinidad and Tobago
June 13 England vs Oman Group B Antigua and Barbuda
June 13 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 13 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Group C Trinidad and Tobago
June 14 USA vs Ireland Group A Lauderhill
June 14 South Africa vs Nepal Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 14 New Zealand vs Uganda Group C Trinidad and Tobago
June 15 India vs Canada Group A Lauderhill
June 15 Namibia vs England Group B Antigua and Barbuda
June 15 Australia vs Scotland Group B Saint Lucia
June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland Group A Lauderhill
June 16 Bangladesh vs Nepal Group D Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 16 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group D Saint Lucia
June 17 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Group C Trinidad and Tobago
June 17 West Indies vs Afghanistan Group C Saint Lucia
June 19 A2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda
June 19 B1 vs C2 Group 2 Saint Lucia
June 20 C1 vs A1 Group 1 Barbados
June 20 B2 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda
June 21 B1 vs D1 Group 2 Saint Lucia
June 21 A2 vs C2 Group 2 Barbados
June 22 A1 vs D2 Group 1 Antigua and Barbuda
June 22 C1 vs B2 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 23 A2 vs B1 Group 2 Barbados
June 23 C2 vs D1 Group 2 Antigua and Barbuda
June 24 B2 vs A1 Group 1 Saint Lucia
June 24 C1 vs D1 Group 1 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 26 TBD Semi-final 1 Guyana
June 27 TBD Semi-final 2 Trinidad and Tobago
June 29 TBD Final Barbados

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

ICC has divided the 20 teams participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 into four groups. 

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal

Apart from Uganda, the USA and Canada will make their maiden T20 World Cup appearances. 

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Venues

Ten out of 20 teams participating in the ICC Men's World Cup 2024 will play their first matches in the USA. Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York will host those 16 scheduled matches. The Caribbean will host the rest 41, including the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the final in Barbados. Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the finals on June 29. 

India's Matches In ICC T20 World Cup 2024 

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host the iconic India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 9. India and Pakistan are in Group A with Ireland, Canada and the USA for the tournament. 

Here's a list of India's matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

  • June 5, India vs Ireland, Group A, New York
  • June 9, India vs Pakistan, Group A, New York
  • June 12, USA vs India, Group A, New York
  • June 15, India vs Canada, Group A, Lauderhill

(With inputs from agencies)

