ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check full schedule, date, time, venues, groups, fixtures & dates of India's matches
Story highlights
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will commence on June 1. It will feature 55 matches spread across nine venues, six in the West Indies and three in the USA. West Indies will host the Super Eight and knockout stage matches.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: The highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on June 1. International Cricket Council has released the schedule for the 29-day marquee event. The United States and West Indies will co-host the ICC World Cup 2024. The participation by 20 cricket-playing nations is a historic milestone for the tournament. Moreover, Uganda will debut in the T20 World Cup.
Here's everything you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will commence on June 1. It will feature 55 matches spread across nine venues, six in the West Indies and three in the USA. West Indies will host the Super Eight and knockout stage matches. The opening match will be between the USA and Canada at the Grands Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
|Dates
|Matches
|Groups
|Venues
|June 1
|USA vs Canada
|Group A
|Dallas
|June 2
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 2
|Namibia vs Oman
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 3
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|Group D
|New York
|June 3
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 4
|England vs Scotland
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 4
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|Group D
|Dallas
|June 5
|India vs Ireland
|Group A
|New York
|June 5
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 5
|Australia vs Oman
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 6
|USA vs Pakistan
|Group A
|Dallas
|June 6
|Namibia vs Scotland
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 7
|Canada vs Ireland
|Group A
|New York
|June 7
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 7
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Group D
|Dallas
|June 8
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|Group D
|New York
|June 8
|Australia vs England
|Group B
|Barbados
|June 8
|West Indies vs Uganda
|Group C
|Guyana
|June 9
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|New York
|June 9
|Oman vs Scotland
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 10
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Group D
|New York
|June 11
|Pakistan vs Canada
|Group A
|New York
|June 11
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Group D
|Lauderhill
|June 11
|Australia vs Namibia
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 12
|Group A
|New York
|June 12
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 13
|England vs Oman
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 13
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 13
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 14
|USA vs Ireland
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 14
|South Africa vs Nepal
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 14
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 15
|India vs Canada
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 15
|Namibia vs England
|Group B
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 15
|Australia vs Scotland
|Group B
|Saint Lucia
|June 16
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Group A
|Lauderhill
|June 16
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Group D
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 16
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|Group D
|Saint Lucia
|June 17
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Group C
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 17
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|Group C
|Saint Lucia
|June 19
|A2 vs D1
|Group 2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 19
|B1 vs C2
|Group 2
|Saint Lucia
|June 20
|C1 vs A1
|Group 1
|Barbados
|June 20
|B2 vs D2
|Group 1
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 21
|B1 vs D1
|Group 2
|Saint Lucia
|June 21
|A2 vs C2
|Group 2
|Barbados
|June 22
|A1 vs D2
|Group 1
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 22
|C1 vs B2
|Group 1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 23
|A2 vs B1
|Group 2
|Barbados
|June 23
|C2 vs D1
|Group 2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|June 24
|B2 vs A1
|Group 1
|Saint Lucia
|June 24
|C1 vs D1
|Group 1
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 26
|TBD
|Semi-final 1
|Guyana
|June 27
|TBD
|Semi-final 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 29
|TBD
|Final
|Barbados
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Groups
ICC has divided the 20 teams participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 into four groups.
Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA
Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman
Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea
Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal
Apart from Uganda, the USA and Canada will make their maiden T20 World Cup appearances.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Venues
Ten out of 20 teams participating in the ICC Men's World Cup 2024 will play their first matches in the USA. Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York will host those 16 scheduled matches. The Caribbean will host the rest 41, including the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the final in Barbados. Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the finals on June 29.
India's Matches In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host the iconic India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 9. India and Pakistan are in Group A with Ireland, Canada and the USA for the tournament.
Here's a list of India's matches in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024:
- June 5, India vs Ireland, Group A, New York
- June 9, India vs Pakistan, Group A, New York
- June 12, USA vs India, Group A, New York
- June 15, India vs Canada, Group A, Lauderhill
(With inputs from agencies)