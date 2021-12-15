ICC Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne rises to second spot in Tests, Babar Azam dethroned in T20Is

Australia batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head benefited from their excellent performances in Brisbane, rising to career-high places in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, as did Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi following the Dhaka Test versus Bangladesh.

Labuschagne's first innings 74 in the Ashes 2021 opener against England has boosted him two places to a career-high second spot, while Player-of-the-Match Travis Head's swift 152 has propelled him 16 places to tenth. Head's previous highest rating was 17th, whereas Labuschagne's was third.

Other batters who have risen in the rankings following the first Ashes Test, which Australia won by nine wickets, include Australia opener David Warner (up three places to sixth) and England's Dawid Malan (up 18 places to 77th), while England's Ollie Robinson (up four places to 31st) and Mark Wood (up two places to 50th) have risen in the list led by Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Shaheen tops the bowling rankings in the current weekly update for men, which includes the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan that Babar Azam & Co. won by an innings and eight runs to secure full ICC World Test Championship points from the series.

Shaheen has maintained his rise with three wickets in the encounter, while off-spinner Sajid Khan has risen 52 places to 49th following a 12-wicket performance that earned him Player-of-the-Match award. After good half-centuries, Mohammad Rizwan (up five places to 18th) and Fawad Alam (up seven places to 20th) have climbed up the batters' list.

Shakib Al Hasan scored 33 and 63 for Bangladesh, moving him up to 35th position. He has also moved up one spot to fourth rank among all-rounders, closing in on Ben Stokes and India's Ravindra Jadeja, who is now third.

Dawid Malan has returned to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was unable to maintain his position after two matches of their series against the West Indies.

On the other hand, Babar's compatriot Haider Ali has risen 86 places to 98th place following scores of 68 and 31, while spinner Shadab Khan has returned to the top 10, climbing five places to ninth place.

Haris Rauf has gone up by three places to 19th, while Mohammad Nawaz has risen 29 places to 54th. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosen of the West Indies has also moved up by 73 places to occupy the 68th rank among bowlers.