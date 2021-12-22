ICC Rankings: Labuschagne dethrones Root to become No. 1 Test batter, Babar reclaims top spot in T20Is

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia has overtaken England's Joe Root to become the No. 1 batter in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, a position Root had held since August of this year.

Marnus made his first Ashes century in the second Test, which was held in Adelaide, and was named 'Player of the Match' for his innings of 103 and 51, which contributed to Australia's 275-run victory against England.

Labuschagne is the ninth Australian to reach the 900-point milestone with the bat, the elite list includes Sir Don Bradman, Ricky Pointing, Mathew Hayden, Steve Smith, Michael Clarke, and others.

Mitchell Starc has also returned to the world's top 10 Test bowlers for the first time since January. While his compatriot Pat Cummins maintained his lead despite missing the second Test.

On the other hand, England's Ollie Robinson has entered the world's top 25 bowlers for the first time, with a career-high 597 points, while Joe Root has entered the world's top 10 all-rounders for the first time after his 111th Test match.

In the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, Pakistan's Babar Azam and England's Dawid Malan are tied at the first spot. Mohammad Rizwan currently has a career-high 798 points and is the second Pakistani in the top three.

The West Indies' bright spot in their 3-0 T20I series defeat to Pakistan was stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran. His 108 runs with a strike rate of 147.94 moved him up to 27th position, up from his previous career best of 30th.

(With inputs from agencies)