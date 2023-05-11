ICC ODI rankings: Australia maintain dominance at top, India one spot below arch-rivals Pakistan

Australia have maintained their dominance at the top in the ICC ODI rankings, released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (May 11). After the latest update, which weights games completed prior to May 2022 at 50 per cent and subsequent matches at 100 per cent, the Men in Yellow hold the top spot with 118 rating points, two ahead of second-placed Pakistan.

Recently, Australia had conceded the top spot to Babar Azam-led Pakistan after the Men in Green took a 4-0 lead over New Zealand, at home, in the just-concluded five-match series. However, the one-time ODI champions could not hold onto the numero uno position for more than two days as they had to win the NZ series 5-0. They lost the series finale by 47 runs to let go of the first position.

Latest ICC ODI rankings after annual update

Talking about Rohit Sharma-led India, they hold the third spot with just one rating point separating them and arch-rivals Pakistan. India are followed by the likes of New Zealand, world champions England, South Africa and Bangladesh respectively. Afghanistan occupy the eighth position -- having overtaken the likes of Sri Lanka and the West Indies.