ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 general sale of tickets to go live today: Check how to book

Tickets to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on general sale from Friday, August 25. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has invited cricket fans worldwide to India for the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, starting October 5. The final match will occur on November 19.

ICC stated the World Cup tickets will go live in phases to manage the ticket demand and give all fans the best possible chance to witness the world's best players.

The upcoming 2023 World Cup will be a fantastic showcase of the best international cricket talent. It will blend India's deep passion for the sport with the national pride of all participating countries, making it an unprecedented global sporting event. The countries participating in the ICC World Cup 2023 are Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

How to book tickets for ICC World Cup 2023?

The first sale, featuring tickets for non-India warm-up contests and non-India event matches, will start at 08:00 PM IST on Friday, August 25. Fans can book their tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The World Cup will see top-class entertainment featuring global cricketing superstars, ICC stated in a media release.

The process of distributing additional ticket sales will occur in several stages outlined below:

August 30 from 08:00 PM IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram

August 31 from 08:00 PM IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

September 1 from 08:00 PM IST onwards: India's matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

September 2 from 08:00 PM IST onwards: India's matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3 from 08:00 PM IST onwards: India's match at Ahmedabad

September 15 from 08:00 PM IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final

In the first sale, ICC will open the platform for the general sale of 44 non-India matches across ten world-class venues in ten host cities, which are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Then, the tickets for the warm-up matches hosted in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will go live.

The largest cricket stadium in the world, located in Ahmedabad, will host a crucial occasion as the World Cup begins with a match between England and New Zealand. It is a repeat of the 2019 Final and is an event not to be missed.

