Ian Bishop fears even a tweak in bowling action won't solve Jasprit Bumrah's injury woes

Former West Indian bowling great Ian Bishop feels it’s too late for Jasprit Bumrah to tweak his bowling action in a bid to prolong his career and avoid regular injuries. The India seamer is out of action since September last year and missed all major series including the 2023 Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup in Australia, and the home Border-Gavaskar series.

Following undergoing back surgery in New Zealand lately, Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 and is unlikely to regain full fitness in less than six months – meaning he will also miss the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia and several bilateral series that will follow.

Speaking on what could make everything alright for Bumrah, Bishop said that given Bumrah’s age, he can’t make significant changes to his bowling action now; instead he has to find his own way of getting back on the track. The lanky seamer, who troubled even the best of batters during his time, gave his example saying he tried changing his bowling, and that messed up everything for him.

“So Jasprit is going to find his own way. I don't think you can look at changing his action. I tried to do that with mine and messed it up totally. I would personally look at managing what he does. Strengthening the core muscles of the body a lot. He is not 21 or 22,” Bishop told PTI.

Ian added that while he doesn’t expect major changes to happen on Bumrah’s bowling action front, he still hopes to see the premier pacer make a return to competitive cricket soon.

"When you have done what he has done most of his career, it is hard to make a significant change. You can tweak it in some way shape or form but perhaps that is all he would be able to do. Can't wait for him to come back. Love watching him bowl," Bishop added.

Meanwhile, Bumrah’s absence did hamper India’s chances in all those big tournaments as the Men in Blue failed to win any trophy in the past year. Although Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj filled in the boots with some impressive performances, it’s fair to say India missed Jasprit on most occasions.