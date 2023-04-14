ugc_banner

PBKS vs GT: Rabada goes past Malinga to become fastest bowler to enter 100-wicket club in IPL

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Apr 14, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

IPL 2023: Kagiso Rabada reached the milestone in just 64 innings during the PBKS-GT tie, leaving behind Lasith Malinga who attained the feat in 70 innings.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost their second game in a row when they hosted the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 18 of the IPL 2023 edition, on Thursday evening (April 13). Being asked to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab managed a moderate 153 for 8 and while they gave it all with the ball, stretching the game till the last over, the hosts eventually lost by six wickets on the penultimate ball of the contest.

However, Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada had something to cheer for as he became the fastest bowler to enter the 100-wicket club in IPL history. He surpassed IPL legend and former Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Lasith Malinga in the list. The premier South African pacer reached the milestone in just 64 innings, leaving behind Malinga who attained the feat in 70 innings.

×

Fastest to reach 100-wicket club in IPL (in terms of innings):

64 innings - Kagiso Rabada*

70 innings - Lasith Malinga

81 innings - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

83 innings - Rashid Khan

83 innings - Amit Mishra

83 innings - Ashish Nehra

84 innings - Yuzvendra Chahal

Rabada was on 99 scalps and ended the PBKS-GT tie with a solitary wicket, 4-0-33-1, when he removed Wriddhiman Saha for a 19-ball 30. Talking about the match, Dhawan & Co. only managed 153/8, courtesy of Mohit Sharma's 2 for 18, and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67, Saha's 30 and Rahul Tewatia's timely hit (5* off 2 balls) sealed the deal for the Hardik Pandya-led defending champions after the game got stretched in the final over. GT eventually won on the penultimate ball of the match to add two more vital points in their kitty.

RELATED

Media rights deal for Indian cricket for 2023-2027 cycle could be completed by July, hints Jay Shah

Million Dollar baby Harry Brook scores maiden hundred of IPL 2023, hits 100* off 55 balls

IPL 2023: 'I am recovering well,' says Rishabh Pant ahead of DC's tie vs RCB

Topics