PBKS vs GT: Rabada goes past Malinga to become fastest bowler to enter 100-wicket club in IPL
IPL 2023: Kagiso Rabada reached the milestone in just 64 innings during the PBKS-GT tie, leaving behind Lasith Malinga who attained the feat in 70 innings.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost their second game in a row when they hosted the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 18 of the IPL 2023 edition, on Thursday evening (April 13). Being asked to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab managed a moderate 153 for 8 and while they gave it all with the ball, stretching the game till the last over, the hosts eventually lost by six wickets on the penultimate ball of the contest.
However, Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada had something to cheer for as he became the fastest bowler to enter the 100-wicket club in IPL history. He surpassed IPL legend and former Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Lasith Malinga in the list. The premier South African pacer reached the milestone in just 64 innings, leaving behind Malinga who attained the feat in 70 innings.
Fastest to reach 100-wicket club in IPL (in terms of innings):
64 innings - Kagiso Rabada*
70 innings - Lasith Malinga
81 innings - Bhuvneshwar Kumar
83 innings - Rashid Khan
83 innings - Amit Mishra
83 innings - Ashish Nehra
84 innings - Yuzvendra Chahal
Rabada was on 99 scalps and ended the PBKS-GT tie with a solitary wicket, 4-0-33-1, when he removed Wriddhiman Saha for a 19-ball 30. Talking about the match, Dhawan & Co. only managed 153/8, courtesy of Mohit Sharma's 2 for 18, and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67, Saha's 30 and Rahul Tewatia's timely hit (5* off 2 balls) sealed the deal for the Hardik Pandya-led defending champions after the game got stretched in the final over. GT eventually won on the penultimate ball of the match to add two more vital points in their kitty.