PBKS vs GT: Rabada goes past Malinga to become fastest bowler to enter 100-wicket club in IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost their second game in a row when they hosted the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 18 of the IPL 2023 edition, on Thursday evening (April 13). Being asked to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab managed a moderate 153 for 8 and while they gave it all with the ball, stretching the game till the last over, the hosts eventually lost by six wickets on the penultimate ball of the contest.

However, Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada had something to cheer for as he became the fastest bowler to enter the 100-wicket club in IPL history. He surpassed IPL legend and former Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Lasith Malinga in the list. The premier South African pacer reached the milestone in just 64 innings, leaving behind Malinga who attained the feat in 70 innings.

Fastest to reach 100-wicket club in IPL (in terms of innings):

64 innings - Kagiso Rabada*

70 innings - Lasith Malinga

81 innings - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

83 innings - Rashid Khan

83 innings - Amit Mishra

83 innings - Ashish Nehra

84 innings - Yuzvendra Chahal