/‘I would have done things differently’: Salman Agha weighs in on Mehidy’s ‘controversial run out’ in 2nd ODI

Salman Ali Agha was disgusted at his controversial run out by Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second ODI in Dhaka, but said he would have done things differently during the post-match presser on Friday (Mar 13). Agha’s dismissal sparked online debate, with countless cricket fans questioning cricket’s ‘Spirit of the Game’, including himself. Although Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 128 runs to level the series, Agha’s run-out dismissal made headlines instead.

Midway through the 39th over in Pakistan’s first innings, Agha, on 64 off 62 balls, was backing at the non-striker’s end when Mohammad Rizwan drove one (off Mehidy) towards him. Out of his crease at that time, Agha allowed Mehidy to collect the ball from behind, who then quickly made the most of his chance and ran him out, leaving Agha and everyone stunned.



Watch Agha’s controversial run out -

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Fuming at Mehidy’s antics, Agha threw his gloves and helmet on the ground in disguise, later coming out in the presser ahead of the team captain, Shaheen Afridi, to clear the air. Although he agreed that Mehidy was perhaps right in his decision to run him out as he was out of his crease, Agha admitted to having reacted differently to the same situation had he been in his shoes.



"I think sportsman spirit has to be there," Agha said after the match. "What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this [type of thing] previously, we would never do that in the future as well."



He also explained that after the ball hit his pads, he was trying to collect it and give it to Mehidy, thinking it was likely to have been called dead.



"Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat," he said. "So, I thought he can't get me run out now, because the ball already hit my pad and my bat.



"I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided [to make the run-out],” he continued.



Agha, however, regretted his frustrated reaction to his dismissal.



"It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff," he said. "If you ask me, what would I have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment."

