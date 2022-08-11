'I was having panic attacks'- Ryan Giggs' ex details dark side of 'living hell' of a relationship

Ryan Giggs has recently found himself in a heap of trouble as he battles a domestic violence charge that was levelled against him by his ex, Kate Greville. The former Wales gaffer was accused of physically hurting the 36-year-old in addition to other indignities.

The duo have been going back and forth in a legal battle at the Manchester Crown Court, where she offered jurors some insight into the nature of their relationship and how Giggs hurt her physically, emotionally and mentally.

ALSO READ: 'He threw me out of hotel room naked': Ryan Giggs' ex makes shocking revelations during trial

“I felt like I was losing my mind. I was having panic attacks. It was a horrific time for me. Mentally it was a horrendous time for me. It was not all fun. It doesn’t mean he was being nice to me all the time. At the start of lockdown, it was fine but it got progressively worse.”

While discussing her ordeal in court, Greville admitted that in retrospect, she was ashamed of repeatedly going back to Giggs. However, she admitted that she would often get manipulated into returning to the 48-year-old.

“It was a cycle of abuse that made me feel insecure. I kept going back as he kept promising the world and promising he would change. He can be very convincing, very charming. So I went back again, stupidly, and I am ashamed of that hugely ashamed of it.”

ALSO READ: 'I'm so f***ing mad'- Ryan Giggs' abusive text messages to his ex revealed in domestic violence trial

Giggs currently stands accused of causing Greville bodily harm on multiple occasions, with instances of him headbutting her and drawing blood during a bust-up at Worsley, Greater Manchester. Furthermore, Greville accused him of hurling a bag with a laptop inside it at her and kicking her out of a hotel room in Dubai.

He has also been accused of striking Greville's sister and his former sister-in-law, Emma, in the jaw while she was trying to pull him off Greville during an altercation back in November 2020. Despite all the accusations, Giggs has maintained his innocence as the trial develops.

Watch WION's live TV here: