'I was close': Rafael Nadal makes shocking retirement admission after Wimbledon 2nd round victory

Rafael Nadal continued his exceptional run in the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 on Thursday (June 30) as he got the better of Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in his second-round clash. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been enjoying a dominant season this year having already won the Australian Open and French Open. Despite struggling with a chronic foot injury, Nadal has been on top of his game and has looked unstoppable at times.

Nadal is currently suffering from the Mueller Weiss syndrome and has had to battle intense pain to win the first two Grand Slams of the year. He had undergone a pulse radiofrequency treatment before deciding to take part in the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 where he has been brilliant so far.

Nadal opened up on his horrific foot injury after his win over Berankis which confirmed his spot in the third round at Wimbledon 2022. The Spaniard went on to make a shocking revelation and said he was 'close to' considering retirement just a couple of weeks ago when is was contemplating if he should take part in Wimbledon.

"My philosophy is couple of weeks ago I was close to it [retirement]," Nadal said. "Now I don't feel that way (smiling). That's my philosophy, no?" - said Nadal as he opened up on considering retirement a few weeks ago.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2022 - Carlos Alcaraz moves into 4th round with comfortable win over Oscar Otte

However, the tennis great insisted he has never feared the fact that one day he will have to quit the spot that is an important part of his life. Nadal said he is not worried about his retirement and is happy with his life outside of tennis.

"I have been happy outside of tennis, without a doubt. I have a lot of things that I like to do away from tennis, so I am not worried about that. But, of course, when that day arrives, going to be a change. All the changes in this life takes a while. You need to adapt to the changes, no," said Nadal.

"But it's normal that the people talk about retirement of the great athletes because in some way the athletes that have been for such a long time in the top of the game, even more in more popular sports, become part of the life of so many people. Happens to me the same with some football players, with golf players. I mean, for example, person that I love to see, Tiger Woods playing. Now I'm not able to see Tiger Woods playing that often. In some way, that's a change in my life, too," added the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic schools Miomir Kecmanovic to reach Wimbledon last 16 again

Nadal had pipped his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the most successful player in tennis history when he clinched the Australian Open title earlier this year to bag his 21st Grand Slam crown. Nadal (22) now has two more Grand Slams than Djokovic and Federer, who are tied on 20 each.

Nadal is chasing an elusive 23rd Grand Slam title at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 and will be hoping to give his all when he meets 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of the competition on Saturday (July 02).