'I started doing CPR and checked his pulse' - Local man recalls coming to late Andrew Symonds' aid

On Sunday (May 15), the whole cricketing fraternity was in a state of shock as devastating news broke out from Australia. The former Australian cricket team's all-rounder and two-time ODI World Cup winner Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash at the age of 46.

Symonds encountered an accident in Townsville and passed away at the spot itself. Recently, a local man opened up on the horrific accident, after the ex-cricketer's car went off the road and rolled over. As per the local man, claimed to have given Symonds CPR and even checked his pulse but got no response from the former as he passed away after succumbing to his injuries.

In an interview with Nine Network, the man named Waylon Townson was quoted as saying, "He was stuck in there, so I tried to pull him out. (I) started doing CPR and checked his pulse but I didn't get much response from him."

Symonds had an eventful career at the highest level. He represented Australia in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is. He finished with 2094, 5935 and 185 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively and was an integral part of the Ricky Ponting-led invincble Australian team in the early 2000s. In addition to his batting, he claimed as many as 165 wickets at the international level.

Since his passing away, many former as well as active cricketers have expressed their condolense for Symonds' family and close members. The late cricketer will be remained as an electrifying fielder, for his all-round abilities and for being an absolute team man.