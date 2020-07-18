'I missed this': French football fans back in the stands after lockdown

The friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Belgian club Waasland-Beveren on Friday at the Parc des Princes stadium witnessed as many as 5,000 fans attend the game on special dispensation despite the COVID-19 epidemic.

Romain Ducret – a 17-year-old supporter of PSG – was seen tightly clutching a ticket to the match in his hand.

“I’ve missed this like crazy. It’s going to be so great,” Ducret, his face covered by a surgical mask, said as he waited for kick-off.

Top flight matches in Europe’s biggest football leagues in Germany, Spain and England, are being played in front of empty stands amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are reports that fans might be allowed to watch the matches from stadiums during the Christmas time. Till then, die hard fans have to watch their favourite club on TV or over the internet.

ALSO READ: West Ham close to survival after vital win over Watford

In France, the Ligue 1 has been already cancelled with PSG named as champions on points per game basis. However, in some friendlies, a limited numbers of fans are being allowed in since the French government relaxed restrictions on public gatherings.

The 5,000 fans at Friday night’s game are a long way from the 48,000 capacity of the Parc des Princes stadium.

But Pose, who like his friend Ducret was dressed in a PSG replica shirt, felt even a small number of supporters would spice up the atmosphere of the match.

ALSO READ: Lampard tells Chelsea to forget revenge talk against Man Utd

“Abroad, with Barca, with Real (Madrid), we see the league without fans,” said the 17-year-old, referring to two of Spain’s top sides. “It just doesn’t have the same flavour. But here, we’ll have football again.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

