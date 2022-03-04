I am not too worried about milestones, says Virat Kohli after big scores continue to evade him

Virat Kohli featured in his 100th Test when India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the two-match series opener on Friday (March 04) in Mohali. Coming out to bat at No. 4 in his historic Test match, after India won the toss andwere 80-2, Kohli stitched a valuable 90-run third-wicket stand with Hanuma Vihari (58) before departing for a well-made 76-ball 45.

Thus, Kohli could once again not break his two-year-long century drought at the international level. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old former captain isn't gutted by not scoring daddy hundreds and is content with churning out valuable performances for the team's sake. Speaking to the press after stumps on Day 1 of the first Test, with India well-placed at 357-6, Kohli stated that he is still 'performing consistently'.

He told after stumps on Day 1, "I am preparing exactly the way I have prepared all along. As long as I am batting well, I am not bothered at all. People look at milestones and talk about a lot of things which are just a conversation on the outside, I know for a fact that I have been involved in very important partnerships for the team in the recent past."

"Everyone's point of view is different, my point of view is very different at the moment. If people are not getting to see me getting those big scores game after game, it's probably down to their own expectations of me and the standards that have not been set randomly. I have been performing consistently and hence the expectations are there. Even today, that partnership of 90 was important for us after we were 2 down for 80-odd," Kohli pointed out.

He added, "As long as your focus is on the right things, I am not too worried about milestones. I have never been bothered about that. These conversations always happen on the outside and they will continue to do so because we somehow are crazy about milestones and materialistic achievements. I certainly don't like that. I am batting well and that for me is the most important thing."

After Kohli and Vihari's dismissals, India rode on Rishabh Pant's attacking and entertaining 96 and Ravindra Jadeja's 45 not out to go to stumps at 357-6. They will now look to take the team score beyond the 450-run mark with a decent tail at their disposal.