I am getting Dhoni bhai: Piyush Chawla ecstatic to pair up with 'world's best captain' in IPL 2020

Piyush Chawla will be seen playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and the veteran leg-spinner is excited to team-up with MS Dhoni after many years. In IPL 2020 auctions, CSK shelled out a heavy INR 6.75 crore on Chawla and it would be interesting to see how he fares after spending successful years with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

CSK have one of the strongest spin attacks among all the franchises and their bowling attack could help them reach the playoffs again. Chawla, who has fallen down the pecking order when it comes to international cricket but continues to be a force in IPL 2020.

“If a captain is believing in you, what more do you want?” Chawla told Firstpost.

“Definitely (excited about the reunion with Dhoni). Koi bhi leg spinner ko chahiye ke unko accha captain mile (Any leg spinner would want a good captain). I am getting Dhoni bhai, world’s best captain, aur kya chahiye (what more do you want)?”

Chawla picked up 62 wickets off 70 matches for KKR in his six-year stay with the two-time IPL winners. Chawla is of the view that Dhoni gives freedom to the bowler and is always ready to help a player out.

“It’s always the same with Dhoni bhai as well. He gives freedom to the bowler, whatever you feel, go with it,” he said. “He is always helping you out. And when he feels, this kind of thing might happen, then he gives suggestions to the bowler that let’s do this.

Whenever he thought that the bowler would need something in the game, he would advise from behind the wickets. So that is a very big help.”

The Indian Premier League is set to kick-start from September 19 with the final scheduled for November 10 in the UAE.

