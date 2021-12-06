'I am a Parisian': Kylian Mbappe not ruling out extending his PSG contract amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has not ruled out extending his stay at the Ligue 1 club amid rumours that his move to Real Madrid is imminent at the end of the ongoing season. Real Madrid have been desperately trying to lure Mbappe away from the Parisian outfit and have seen two huge offers being declined by the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe too has expressed his desire to seek a new challenge at the Bernabeu on several occasions in the past. However, the French forward has now admitted he might not leave PSG at the end of the current season. Mbappe's contract is set to end after this season and he is heavily tipped for a move to Real Madrid.

But the move might not materialise contrary to the rumours which have suggested that the transfer is imminent. Mbappe himself has said he might extend his stay at PSG, which is also a big club and is fighting to win the Champions League. Mbappe said he was disappointed not to leave the French club at the end of last season but he feels good in Paris which is where his family and home is.

"I don't know," said Mbappe in an interview with Amazon Prime when asked about his future.

"Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club. At first, I was disappointed [not to leave]. But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else," he added.

Mbappe has once again started the season well for PSG and has outshone 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi with his performances for the club. The French ace has already found the back of the net seven times in 16 games in the Ligue 1 and has also scored twice in five Champions League appearances. He has also produced a combined total of 13 assists so far this season.

PSG are currently placed on the top of the points table with 42 points from 17 matches and are second in Group A of the Champions League with eight points from five games.