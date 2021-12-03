Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo: A look at last five Ballon d'Or winners

2021 - Lionel Messi

The awards were scrapped in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic with many believing Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was robbed of a chance to win his maiden Ballon d'Or. Lewandowski finished second in 2021 as Lionel Messi clinched a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or. Messi almost led Barcelona to La Liga triumph in his final season at the club while also helping them win the Copa del Rey before leading Argentina to a memorable triumph at the Copa America 2021 where he was the top-scorer and bagged the Player of the Tournament award.

(Photograph:AFP)